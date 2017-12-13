Student Christian group sues University of Iowa after being kicked off campus

An area university faces a lawsuit, accused of religious discrimination, after a Christian group is kicked off its campus.

Business Leaders in Christ (BLinC) filed the suit after it believes they were unfairly disbanded from the University of Iowa. According to its mission statement, BLinC formed to create a community of followers of Christ with the business school, and to learn ways to integrate their faith in the business sector.

BLinC first came into question earlier this year after a former member filed a complaint against the group after he claimed that he was denied the Vice President position because he is gay.

The group claims in the lawsuit that it wasn't because of the student's sexual orientation but that he didn't agree with BLinC's "biblically based views on sexual conduct."

According to Daniel Blomberg, one of the lawyers in the case, the group welcomes anyone to join it but that its leader must adhere by the group's core religious beliefs.

"It just says that you need to believe what their faith teaches about marriage and that marriage is a relationship between a man and a woman, and that's the context for sexual conduct but it's not like, it doesn't single out sexual orientation or anything like that," Blomberg said.

The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a non-profit law firm dedicated to free expression of all faiths, is representing the group in the case.

Blomberg said the group was asked to revise its "Statement of Faith", the group's constitution, by the university before it was disbanded.

"The problem here is that university is picking sides, right? And it's saying these kind of religious beliefs are okay but those kind aren't, and that's unconstitutional," he said.

According to Blomberg, the group did submit changes but, ultimately, were still kicked off.

The University of Iowa said in a statement that it doesn't tolerate discrimination of any kind. The statement said that the university found that BLinC violated the UI's Human Rights Policy and the Iowa Civil Rights Act.

"When a voluntary student organization chooses to become a registered student organization, it must adhere to the mission of the university, the UI's policies and procedures, and all local, state and federal laws," the statement said.

Blomberg retains that the group didn't do anything wrong and that all they want is to get BLinC back on campus.

"It's not discrimination for Business Leaders in Christ to ask that their leaders agree with their faith," he said.