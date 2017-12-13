Plans for inclusive baseball field in Dubuque moving forward

Plans are moving forward for the Miracle League Baseball Field in Dubuque.

Located at Veterans Memorial Park, it'll be a ballpark for children with disabilities so they can play some ball.

"Give them a chance to be included in what's going on, they're gonna fit in, in what's going on," said retired baseball coach Tom Witry. "All they really wanna do is play."

It'll be a safe field made of rubber to accommodate kids with special needs. "The field itself is smaller than a softball field, its really about 126 feet to the poles, and it's just all surfaced...it's built so that if kids fall, they're gonna bounce more than anything else."

The complex will also have an all inclusive playground, and pavilion.

With about 1,700 children with some type of disability in the Dubuque Community School District, project leaders say a ballpark like this is needed. Even more children are counting on this outside of the city.

"We talk about inclusion all the time with these kids, and we really wanna have that be a focused area, because we want other kids to come up and play and intermingle and play, and its done for the right purpose," Witry said.

The Miracle League is working on the final agreement with the city of Dubuque. If all goes as planned, construction should start in the spring, with games starting in the fall.

The total cost of the project is expected to be $3.5 million. So far, about $1 million has been raised.

To find out how to help, visit: https://www.dbqfoundation.org/donors/giving-center/miracle-league-dubuque