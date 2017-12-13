CR Clarion Hotel employees receive community support for Christmas

Cedar Rapids Clarion Hotel & Convention Center employees are receiving support from the community after employees say they have not been paid for several weeks.

In fact the Iowa Division of Labor says five employees have filed official wage claims.

The United States Department of Labor has opened a federal investigation into the hotel.

We stopped by today to get answers from the General Manager Hassan Hussein but we were told he was not available and our voice-mail has not been returned at this point.

"Everybody's hurting right now whether it's gas getting to work, food for the night or the week, like I said we don't have any idea when we're getting paid," says Jamie Hootman, Assistant Head Housekeeper at the hotel.

Hootman says around 50 families are impacted and with Christmas inching closer stress is setting in.

Many employees have children, Housekeeper Rudaena Miller even adopted two of her grandchildren.

"I have no money, I have no presents under the tree for my grandchildren and then I also have four other grandchildren that I can't get anything for," she told us.

They are hoping for a Christmas miracle as multiple business have started collecting donations for the Clarion families.

"You know you have your heart out there it's the time of year and you want to help them out," says Denise Covington, Bar Manager at Just Coz.

In addition to Just Coz on 6th Street SW donations can be dropped at Skin Worthy Tattoo and Air Filter Sales and Services in Cedar Rapids.

Several food and toy donations have already come in.

Jamie Hootman is a mother of four.

"They know we go to work but they don't know that there's no Christmas if we don't get help at this point," she told us.

"The kids don't deserve this," says Miller.

We are told some employees have stopped showing up for their shifts but many continue to work hard each day despite the lack of pay.

"We're a family we can't break up a family because we are going through some stuff that's not how it works, we stick together," says Hootman.

Choice Hotel franchises out Clarion Hotels, they sent us a statement today that can be read in our previous story:

http://www.kwwl.com/story/37060697/2017/12/13/cr-clarion-hotel-under-federal-investigation-after-employees-claim-they-arent-being-paid

A Go Fund Me account has also been made to help the Cedar Rapids Clarion Hotel families, that can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/clarion-families-in-need