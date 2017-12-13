Marion police looking for suspects after string of burglaries - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Marion police looking for suspects after string of burglaries

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
Connect
MARION (KWWL) -

Marion police are on the lookout for two suspects after a string of burglaries occurred overnight.

Police said they received a number of calls on Wednesday morning of reported burglaries that they believe happened between 10 p.m. Tuesday night and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Security footage captured two individuals in the act. In the photo, one can be seen looking inside a vehicle. In a release from police, it said that of the places hit, the suspects also appeared to have used force to enter one detached garage and one vehicle. Both had minor damage.  

Police said coins, cash, debit cards, electronics, a back pack and a GPS unit were among the stolen items.

The reports came form homes on Isham Drive, Larick Court, and McGowan Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the thefts is encouraged to call police at 319-377-1511.

Police are also reminding people, especially during the holiday season, to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from them.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.