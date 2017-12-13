Marion police looking for suspects after string of burglaries

Marion police are on the lookout for two suspects after a string of burglaries occurred overnight.

Police said they received a number of calls on Wednesday morning of reported burglaries that they believe happened between 10 p.m. Tuesday night and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Security footage captured two individuals in the act. In the photo, one can be seen looking inside a vehicle. In a release from police, it said that of the places hit, the suspects also appeared to have used force to enter one detached garage and one vehicle. Both had minor damage.

Police said coins, cash, debit cards, electronics, a back pack and a GPS unit were among the stolen items.

The reports came form homes on Isham Drive, Larick Court, and McGowan Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the thefts is encouraged to call police at 319-377-1511.

Police are also reminding people, especially during the holiday season, to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from them.