2018 stamp collection unveiled

A few familiar faces will be honored in the 2018 stamp collection released by the US Postal Service next year.

Legendary musician John Lennon will be getting a stamp this year. So will award-winning singer and activist Lena Horne. Children's television pioneer Fred Rogers will also be honored by the postal service with a stamp. As will the first American woman in space, Sally Ride.

The USPS unveiled the stamps as part of its 2018 collection.

Also being honored next year? The state of Illinois. It's receiving a stamp to honor the 200th anniversary of becoming at U.S. state.