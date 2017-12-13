Home destroyed in fire as crews battle flames, wind

A rural North Liberty home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning, largely in part due to high winds keeping the fire burning and making a battle plan for firefighters difficult.

The North Liberty Fire Department says crews were called to the 2800 block of 270th Street Northwest today around 9:51 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from a home. Once there, crews saw fire burning out of a second-floor window and the roof of the house. Officials say repeated attempts to knock down the fire were rendered unsuccessful due to high winds in the area.

Firefighters from Coralville, Iowa City, Hills, Oxford, Solon, Swisher Tiffin and West Branch all responded to battle the fire, which burned for nearly five hours. Members from Johnson County Ambulance, North Liberty Police, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol were also helping at the scene.

North Liberty officials say the home is considered a total loss, with property damage at an assessed value of $336,100. No one was inside the home, but crews say family pets died in the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.