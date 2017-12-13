The Latest: Jones says he got ‘gracious’ call from Trump

Democrat Doug Jones says he received congratulatory phone calls from President Donald Trump and other leaders after beating Republican Roy Moore in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race.

Jones says the call he got from Trump Wednesday was “very gracious” after the upset win. Trump had harshly criticized him during the race.

Jones told a news conference he’s also gotten calls from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Alabama Republican Sens. Richard Shelby and Luther Strange and others.

Unofficial returns show Jones defeated Moore by about 20,000 votes, or 1.5 percent.