Waterloo West High School music holding can drive - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo West High School music holding can drive

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The West High School vocal music department will be holding a can drive. It will take place on Saturday, December 16th from 9 a.m.- noon.

People can drop off their bottles and cans at the West High School parking lot at the Baltimore Street entrance.

The money collected will help the music department.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.