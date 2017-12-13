Iowa's Jewell, Jackson become unanimous All-Americans

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa's Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson picked up another All-America designation Wednesday.

The outstanding defenders were named to the American Football Coaches Association FBS All-America Team.

That nod marks the fifth All-America honors both Jackson and Jewell have received from outlets used in establishing consensus All-America honors.

In addition, the Hawkeye defensive duo earned first team All-America honors from USA Today, SBNation.com, College Sports Madness, and College Football News.

Jewell and Jackson become the 24th and 25th consensus All-Americans in Iowa history. This year marks the fifth time in program history that a pair of Hawkeyes earned consensus All-America honors in the same season.