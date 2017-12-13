Iowa's Jewell, Jackson become unanimous All-Americans - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa's Jewell, Jackson become unanimous All-Americans

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Iowa's Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson picked up another All-America designation Wednesday.

The outstanding defenders were named to the American Football Coaches Association FBS All-America Team. 

That nod marks the fifth All-America honors both Jackson and Jewell have received from outlets used in establishing consensus All-America honors.

In addition, the Hawkeye defensive duo earned first team All-America honors from USA Today, SBNation.com, College Sports Madness, and College Football News.

Jewell and Jackson become the 24th and 25th consensus All-Americans in Iowa history. This year marks the fifth time in program history that a pair of Hawkeyes earned consensus All-America honors in the same season. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.