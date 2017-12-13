CR Clarion Hotel under federal investigation after employees claim they aren't being paid

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division has opened an investigation at the Clarion Hotel & Convention Center in Cedar Rapids.

This comes after several employees say they have not been paid in weeks, some say it's been more than a month.

In addition Choice Hotels which franchises out Clarion Hotels says the Cedar Rapids Clarion Hotel & Convention Center can no longer operate under the Clarion name.

Here is the full statement from a Choice Hotels Spokesperson:

"The hotels in our system are franchised; therefore each individual property is independently owned and managed. Based on an internal review, the hotel has been terminated from our system.

Termination from our system means the hotel no longer has the right to operate under the Clarion name and must immediately cease identifying itself as a Clarion Hotel. The hotel is also removed from our central reservation system which is the system people use to book rooms, and guests with existing reservations will be contacted and given the option to relocate to another property."

KWWL is working to get answers from the hotel's General Manager Hassan Hussein.

We also spoke with multiple housekeepers today from the Clarion Hotel who are worried about providing a Christmas this year for their families.

