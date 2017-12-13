Volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

There are several opportunities for people to volunteer in the Cedar Valley thanks to the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley. 

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa is looking for people to adopt a little of a family this holiday season.

Volunteers are need to ring bells for the Red Kettle Bell Ringing campaign for the Salvation Army. THat is through December 23rd.

For more information or more opportunities visit information@vccv.org or www.vccv.org. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.