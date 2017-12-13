Volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley

There are several opportunities for people to volunteer in the Cedar Valley thanks to the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa is looking for people to adopt a little of a family this holiday season.

Volunteers are need to ring bells for the Red Kettle Bell Ringing campaign for the Salvation Army. THat is through December 23rd.

For more information or more opportunities visit information@vccv.org or www.vccv.org.