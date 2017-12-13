Minnesota Lt. Gov. Smith to fill Franken seat - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Smith to fill Franken seat

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has appointed Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to fill Sen. Al Franken's seat until the November election.
   Dayton's announcement Wednesday had been widely expected. Smith served as Dayton's trusted chief of staff for three years before ascending to become his No. 2.
   She was once considered a likely candidate to succeed him, but had announced in the spring that she wouldn't run for governor. However, she is expected to run in the November special election to complete Franken's term through 2020. Dayton had come under intense pressure from top Democrats in Washington to appoint someone who wouldn't merely serve as a seat-warmer.
   Franken announced last week he would resign over allegations of improper behavior from several women. He hasn't yet set a date to leave Congress.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.