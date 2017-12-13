Officials investigate deaths of over 40 South Dakota cattle

Officials are investigating the deaths of more than 40 cattle on a farm south of Fedora.

The Miner County Sheriff's Office says 42 heifers and 1 bull died between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7 on the farm.

Authorities say the deaths are suspicious, but a cause isn't clear. Tissue samples from dead cows have been sent to Iowa, and water samples from the farm have been dispatched to North Dakota.