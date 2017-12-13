BODY CAM VIDEO: 11-year-old girl handcuffed, arrested at gunpoin - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

BODY CAM VIDEO: 11-year-old girl handcuffed, arrested at gunpoint in Michigan

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

A mother has questions for her police department, after her 11-year-old girl was handcuffed and arrested at gunpoint.

Body camera video out of Michigan shows the girl being put into a police car, as she is heard screaming "no" over and over again.

Police were reportedly searching for her aunt; however, the family says, the aunt is a 40-year-old white woman.

"Listening to the 11-year-old's response makes my stomach turn, it makes me physically nauseous. To say anything less would be insincere," the Grand Rapids Police Chief said.

Police also say they have launched an internal investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.