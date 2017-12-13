BODY CAM VIDEO: 11-year-old girl handcuffed, arrested at gunpoint in Michigan

A mother has questions for her police department, after her 11-year-old girl was handcuffed and arrested at gunpoint.



Body camera video out of Michigan shows the girl being put into a police car, as she is heard screaming "no" over and over again.



Police were reportedly searching for her aunt; however, the family says, the aunt is a 40-year-old white woman.



"Listening to the 11-year-old's response makes my stomach turn, it makes me physically nauseous. To say anything less would be insincere," the Grand Rapids Police Chief said.



Police also say they have launched an internal investigation.