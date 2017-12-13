Iowa native lands on Billboard's Top 100 Songs of 2017 chart wit - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa native lands on Billboard's Top 100 Songs of 2017 chart with "Issues"

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
An Iowa native had one of the best-selling songs of the year, according to Billboard.

Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels was born in Davenport. Back in January, Michaels released the song "Issues."

The song was a hit, peaking at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also certified 3x Multi-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This week, Billboard announced "Issues" landed on their 2017 Year-End Chart at #29.

Last year, Michaels performed with Kygo at the Rio Olympic's closing ceremony. She's also known for writing songs for several artists, including Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, and Maroon 5.

