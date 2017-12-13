Iowa native lands on Billboard's Top 100 Songs of 2017 chart with "Issues"

An Iowa native had one of the best-selling songs of the year, according to Billboard.

Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels was born in Davenport. Back in January, Michaels released the song "Issues."

The song was a hit, peaking at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also certified 3x Multi-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This week, Billboard announced "Issues" landed on their 2017 Year-End Chart at #29.

Last year, Michaels performed with Kygo at the Rio Olympic's closing ceremony. She's also known for writing songs for several artists, including Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, and Maroon 5.