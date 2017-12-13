Packers QB Aaron Rodgers cleared to return to field - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers cleared to return to field

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Christmas is coming early for Green Bay Packers fans.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been medically cleared to return to the line-up.

Rodgers broke his collarbone during a play back in October against the Vikings.

It's still unclear, though, if he'll play this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Packers coach Mike McCarthy hasn't released any hints about this weekend's game. 

