Teen accused of punching man during fight over Wi-Fi - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Teen accused of punching man during fight over Wi-Fi

Posted: Updated:
NEW OXFORD, Pa (AP) -

Police say a 17-year-old in Pennsylvania punched a man who turned off the Wi-Fi.

The argument occurred Sunday in a home in Berwick Township in Adams County.

Police tell Pennlive.com the argument over the Wi-Fi escalated and the boy hit the man in the face.

The teen is charged with simple assault.

His name has not been released because of his age.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.