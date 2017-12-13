Operation Quickfind issued for eastern Iowa teen - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Operation Quickfind issued for eastern Iowa teen

Eastern Iowa police are looking for a male teenager.

Marion Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind, Tuesday night, for Gabriel Perry. 

Perry is a 5'7", white, 13-year-old boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing skinny jeans with a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt and black glasses at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, at 2402 10th Avenue.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Marion Police. 

