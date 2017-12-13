UNI's Farley, Campbell earn All-American honors

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

The Associated Press named UNI seniors Elijah Campbell and Jared Farley as FCS All-Americans. The honors mark the first time in three years the A.P. has honored multiple Panthers.

Farley earned a second team nod after picking up a team high 122 tackles this past season, while scooping up two fumbles with one going for a touchdown. The Cedar Falls native was also the first division I linebacker since 1996 to score a receiving, rushing, and defensive touchdown in one season.

Campbell claimed third team honors at safety. The Saint Paul, Minnesota, native racked up 51 tackles, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles in his final campaign.