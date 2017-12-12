Wartburg wrestlers eye the three-peat

The Associated Press named UNI seniors Elijah Campbell and Jared Farley as FCS All-Americans. The honors mark the first time in three years the A.P. has honored multiple Panthers.More >>
Championships are the expectation for the Wartburg Knights, and this year is no different. The Knights' line-up includes 5 returning All-Americans including champion Eric Devos and runner-ups Logan Thomsen and Cross Cannone.More >>
Jacob Park appears to have played his final snap at Iowa State. The junior quarterback told Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register that he plans on transferring from the school.More >>
It might be the off-season for the University of Iowa's baseball team but that's not stopping the Hawkeyes from joining in on some holiday spirit.More >>
Iowa's Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson became the 24th and 25th consensus All-Americans in school history. Both picked up first team honors from the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America to qualify for the honor.More >>
