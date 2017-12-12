Wartburg wrestlers eye the three-peat - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Wartburg wrestlers eye the three-peat

WAVERLY (KWWL) -

Championships are the expectation for the Wartburg Knights, and this year is no different.

“They're coming in here on a mission, which is what it takes. You've got to be on a mission,” said head coach Eric Keller about this year's squad.

That mission is a third straight national team title. The Knights' line-up includes 5 returning All-Americans including champion Eric Devos and runner-ups Logan Thomsen and Cross Cannone.

A week ago, however, this team got a wake-up call a week ago when their 60 match duals win streak was snapped by Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“I think there were some guys that were maybe going through the motions a bit," said Keller, "and that can't happen.”

He doesn't see that happening again as he says even the newcomers have picked up the pace since that day.

“Guys are just starting to scratch the surface of what's possible, and it's exciting to see that light bulb come on for them.”

That light coming on could be the key to the 14th title in program history.

“There's a lot of places that talk about it, but knowing who to do it, that's a completely different thing,” said Keller.

And in Waverly they've proven they know how to do it.

