Democrat Doug Jones defeats Republican Roy Moore in Alabama Senate Race

Democrat Doug Jones has defeated Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race that has captured the nation's attention amid allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault against Moore.

Jones received 49.5% of the vote, while Moore took 48.9%.

The special election Tuesday was to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. It's the first time in 25 years that a Democrat is elected to a Senate seat in the state of Alabama.

Jones addressed his supporters shortly after the race was called Tuesday night at his election headquarters in Birmingham.

"I have always believed that the people of Alabama have more in common than divides us," said Jones. "We have shown the country the way that we can be."

Meanwhile, President Trump, who threw his support behind Moore despite the sexual misconduct allegations, congratulated Jones on a "hard fought" win, and said Republicans will have "another shot" at the seat.