Movie theater not showing "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Many people are anticipating the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

However, in small town Elkader, fans will have to go elsewhere to watch the motion picture.

"We're gonna go see it at Prairie Cinema this weekend, which is about 30 miles away from here," said Taylor Alexie of Elkader.

Alexie will drive across state lines to Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin to watch the movie.

The small single screen theater, The Elkader Cinema, won't be showing the film because of reported terms from the Walt Disney Company. "They wanna show it for four weeks, which is hard for a theater like this, because it's so small because they could have it to where that third and fourth week, no one would be coming in and that'd be really hard for a small theater like that to hold a movie," Alexie added.

The animated PG movie, "Ferdinand," starring WWE wrestler, John Cena will be premiering instead. It's about a young bull that runs away from a rural training camp in Spain.

According to the Wall Street Journal, along with requiring the movie to play for a four week minimum, the Disney Company also requires 65 percent of ticket sales to go back to them, which would be difficult for small theaters. That's apparently the largest required by a film company.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" premieres Thursday night.