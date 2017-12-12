UPDATE: 4-year-old delivers hundreds of toys to Ronald McDonald House

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City.

Santa hasn't visited yet, but 4-year-old Landry Hull of Greene has. Today, he dropped off hundreds of toys at the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City.

Executive Director Barbara Werning says, "Landry is going to make everyone smile. It's heartwarming to see a little boy thinking about others this time of year."

For the past couple of weeks, Landry has been collecting toys from local businesses and classmates at North Butler Elementary School. His mother believes he collected more than $3,000 worth of toys.

He says it makes him feel "happy" to bring the Ronald McDonald House gifts, because it's a place close to his family's heart.

At 27 weeks and less than 2 pounds, Landry was born with a heart defect. At just 4 years old, he's already had 2 open heart surgeries with a third one expected soon. His family spent months at the Ronald McDonald House and this is Landry's way of giving back.

His mother Wendy Schmitt says, "He has such a kind and giving heart and we are so proud of him."

And it's that heart bringing him back here today to give back.