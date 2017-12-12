Iowa man is accused of killing his dad

An Iowa man is accused of killing his own father in Iowa City.

According to the criminal complaint 30-year-old Flannery Kennedy-Meier hit his dad on the head with a weapon which fractured his skull and caused a brain bleed.

It happened on November 13th at a home in the 1100 block of Hotz Avenue.

Kennedy-Meier was initially arrested and charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury.

63-year-old Mark Meier spent about three weeks in the hospital before he died on December 4th.

An autopsy done on December 5th showed that Mark died of a blunt force injury.

Today the Johnson County Attorney's Office amended Kennedy-Meier's original charge to a charge of First Degree Murder.

This case is the fourth homicide in Iowa City this year.

"2017 has been a busy year for us as far as homicide cases go," says Sgt. Scott Gaarde with the Iowa City Police Department.

In the last five years combined the department had just two homicides.

"It certainly brings our attention certainly but again the focus of these investigations should be one finding closure for the family and then two bringing justice to the suspect," Sgt. Gaarde says.

The department has made arrests in all four cases.



