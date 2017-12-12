Iowa man sentenced to 10 years in prison after shooting at a church

An eastern Iowa man is sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, after evidence showed he shot at a church near a college campus during a party earlier this year.

23-year-old Darius Nickelous, of Waterloo, was sentenced today after a jury found him guilty of being a prohibited person possessing a firearm in June. The sentence is tied to a shooting that happened in January, in which several shots were fired at the Wesley Foundation Church near the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.

Investigators found that Nickelous fired the shots while a fraternity hosted a party inside, and then left the scene while trying to hide the revolver used in the shooting. He was found and taken into custody by the Cedar Falls Police Department. Investigators say Nickelous was intoxicated, and also had an injury to his arm that looked to be a gunshot wound, which he could not explain to officers. No one else was hurt in the shooting.

Nickelous was prohibited from having a gun because he was an unlawful drug user, and had previous felony convictions, according to court information. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after his prison time as part of today's sentencing.