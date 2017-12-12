Waterloo teacher donates thousands of mittens to students - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo teacher donates thousands of mittens to students

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Local children have new mittens thanks for a Waterloo Community Schools special needs teacher. 

The donation was thanks to Expo special needs teacher Teri Davis. 

Highland Elementary and Expo students received the mittens.  

