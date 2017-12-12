Thousands of pounds of pork donated to the Northeast Iowa Food B - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Thousands of pounds of pork donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

It's pork for dinner for thousands of needy families this holiday season. On Tuesday, 13,500 pounds of pork loin was donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

The food bank estimates this donation will provide nearly 11,250 meals to families in need.

The project was put on by PIPESTONE in Independence and the HyVee's in Waterloo. PIPESTONE is a veterinary service and pig management company. 

For every pound of ham purchased at HyVee, PIPESTONE donated a pound of pork loin to the food bank.  

