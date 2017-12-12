Man charged with murder in Iowa City man's death

A man is in custody, facing 1st Degree Murder charges tied to the death of an Iowa City man.

On November 13, Iowa City Police were called on a report of a stabbing at a home on Hotz Avenue. When they arrived, they found Mark Meier, 63, with serious injuries.

During that investigation, Flannery Kennedy-Meier, 30, was taken into custody; at the time, he was charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury.

Meier died from those injuries on Monday, December 4. Meier's autopsy results show he died as a result of complications from blunt force trauma; investigators ruled his death a homicide.

Tuesday, the Johnson County Attorney's Office changed Kennedy-Meier's original charges to Murder in he 1st Degree.

Kennedy-Meier is in custody at the Johnson County Jail.

Police didn't specify the relation of the two men.