VIDEO: Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore arrives to vote on horseback

Republican Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore rode horseback to a polling place in Gallant, Alabama to vote in today's special election. 

Republican Roy Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in today's election. Multiple women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct with teen girls when he was in his 30s. Moore is now 70 and denies the charges. 

Voting places opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

