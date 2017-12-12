Minor accused of selling Xanax to Liberty High students - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Minor accused of selling Xanax to Liberty High students

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
NORTH LIBERTY (KWWL) -

A minor has been charged with distributing a controlled substance after a couple of Liberty High students claim they bought Xanax from him. 

Xanax is a pill known to treat anxiety.

North Liberty Police Chief Diane Venenga says officers were called to Liberty High School on November 30th for a 15-year-old found unconscious. 

The student regained consciousness and was treated by paramedics before being picked up by parents. 

While officers were at the school a second 15-year-old was found unconscious and was assisted by paramedics. 

The second student regained consciousness and was released to their parents. 

Police say the students claimed to have taken a Xanax pill they bought from another minor. 

Police are not releasing additional information about the person being charged because he is a minor. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.