Minor accused of selling Xanax to Liberty High students

A minor has been charged with distributing a controlled substance after a couple of Liberty High students claim they bought Xanax from him.

Xanax is a pill known to treat anxiety.

North Liberty Police Chief Diane Venenga says officers were called to Liberty High School on November 30th for a 15-year-old found unconscious.

The student regained consciousness and was treated by paramedics before being picked up by parents.

While officers were at the school a second 15-year-old was found unconscious and was assisted by paramedics.

The second student regained consciousness and was released to their parents.

Police say the students claimed to have taken a Xanax pill they bought from another minor.

Police are not releasing additional information about the person being charged because he is a minor.