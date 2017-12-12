UPDATE: Victims in Pottawattamie County bus fire identified

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the student and bus driver who died after a school bus caught fire in western Iowa.

The fire happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday at a farm southeast of Oakland, which is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Omaha, Nebraska.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says the bus driver was 74-year-old Donnie Hendricks of Carson, Iowa. The student who died was 16-year-old Megan Klindt.

The bus had just picked up Klindt at the farm before it backed across the road and into a ditch. Investigators say the bus was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

Klindt and Hendricks were the only people on the bus at the time of the fire.

"This morning, the Riverside Community School District suffered a tragedy when we lost a student and an employee in a school bus accident. Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones. The investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, and we are cooperating with law enforcement as they do their work. The safety of students and staff is the top priority for the District.

School is in session and a Crisis Team from the Green Hills Area Education Agency along with area school counselors and many community volunteers have been deployed to all our buildings to assist students and staff. All after school activities for today have been canceled and will be rescheduled.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Department is handling the scene and will update the media later today. We will release more information as it becomes available to us.

Dr. Timothy Mitchell

Superintendent

Riverside Community School District"

