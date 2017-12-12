One injured in rollover accident - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One injured in rollover accident

Bremer County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident in the 1800 block of Y Avenue.

Lynn Jeffers, 60 of Jesup was traveling north on Y Avenue when she lost control of her 2008 orange Saturn Vue due to an icy patch on the roadway. Ms. Jeffers vehicle then struck a bridge guard rail and rolled into the ditch.

Ms. Jeffers was transported to the Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner for further evaluation of suspected minor injuries.

