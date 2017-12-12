More than 200 birds rescued in Johnson County

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office, along with Iowa City Animal Services rescued more than 200 birds on December 9.

Investigators called it a large-scale animal welfare investigation. Animal Services are now caring for 110 ducks and geese, 76 chickens and 49 pigeons.

The animals are being treated, and will soon be up for adoption. Until then, Animal Services is asking for donations to help care for the animals.

They need straw bales, non-medicated poultry food, or gift cards to farm supply stores.

If you're interesting in adopting any of the animals, once they're healthy again, call the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center.