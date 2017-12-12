Monday afternoon snow leads to busy day for Dubuque Police - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Dubuque Police responded to 63 crashes between 12:00 and 6:00 p.m. Monday, Lt. Scott Baxter said.

He said dispatchers received more than 300 calls for incidents in both the city and the county.

"Miraculously, only one involved injury," Baxter said.

Snow fall totals show about 1.3 inches of snow fell in Dubuque, though totals may have been a bit different depending on where you were.

