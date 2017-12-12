Man charged in New York subway bombing

A federal judge is warning President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman that he shouldn't be trying his case in the press and that includes opinion essays published in other countries

A federal appeals court is weighing in on an unusual lawsuit by a group of young people who say the Trump administration is violating their constitutional rights by failing to address climate change

A judge has ordered Dennis Hastert not have contact with anyone under 18 unless another adult is present who is aware of revelations that the former House speaker abused high school students decades ago.

A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

The New York Police Department says the man accused of the subway bombing has been charged with supporting an act of terrorism.



The NYPD said Tuesday on Twitter that Akayed Ullah also has been charged with making at terroristic threat and weapon possession.



Federal charges are expected later.



Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller said on CBS "This Morning" on Tuesday that Ullah was not on police or the FBI's radar before the Monday morning bomb in Times Square.

