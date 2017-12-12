Man charged in New York subway bombing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man charged in New York subway bombing


NEW YORK (AP) -

The New York Police Department says the man accused of the subway bombing has been charged with supporting an act of terrorism.
   
The NYPD said Tuesday on Twitter that Akayed Ullah also has been charged with making at terroristic threat and weapon possession.
   
Federal charges are expected later.
 
Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller said on CBS "This Morning" on Tuesday that Ullah was not on police or the FBI's radar before the Monday morning bomb in Times Square.
 

