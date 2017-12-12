"I think kids for Christmas;" $40K donated to pay off 200 families' layaway gifts at Walmart

An anonymous shopper in Pennsylvania is bringing joy to families.



Someone paid off 200 families' layaway gifts at a Walmart. Store employees said this is the second year it's happened.



The gesture brought one mom to tears; she said her kids are now able to get their gifts.



"I think it means more to me, but I think they'll be happy. I think kids for Christmas -- I remember when I was growing up for Christmas. I was just telling my mom the other day that I want my kids to have Christmas like that."



About $40,000 was donated to pay for the layaway items.