"I think kids for Christmas;" $40K donated to pay off 200 families' layaway gifts at Walmart

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
An anonymous shopper in Pennsylvania is bringing joy to families.

Someone paid off 200 families' layaway gifts at a Walmart. Store employees said this is the second year it's happened.

The gesture brought one mom to tears; she said her kids are now able to get their gifts.

"I think it means more to me, but I think they'll be happy. I think kids for Christmas -- I remember when I was growing up for Christmas. I was just telling my mom the other day that I want my kids to have Christmas like that."

About $40,000 was donated to pay for the layaway items. 

