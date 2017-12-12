University of Iowa's baseball field lighting up with holiday spi - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

University of Iowa's baseball field lighting up with holiday spirit

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
The Iowa Hawkeye's baseball field is decked out in lights!

The director of baseball operations got the idea after seeing something similar done at another field.

The team managers took it upon themselves to bring the idea to the field, and strung lights across the diamond and even outlined the Tigerhawk.

The lights are on every night. The team also says they are already thinking how they can expand the idea in the future. 
 

