President Trump blasts Sen. Gillibrand over resignation call

Authorities say a fire aboard an Iowa school bus has killed a student and the bus driver.More >>
The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.More >>
A suburban New York City woman has sued a doctor, claiming he used his cellphone to take a language test while operating on her.More >>
A minor has been charged with distributing a controlled substance after a couple of Liberty High students claim they bought Xanax from him.More >>
An Oklahoma mother and father couldn't figure out what was happening to their child's pacifiers until the baby's grandmother saw the family dog swipe one off a counter.More >>
