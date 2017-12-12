President Trump blasts Sen. Gillibrand over resignation call

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is lashing out at Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who has called on him to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump calls the New York Democrat "lightweight" and "a total flunky for Chuck Schumer," the Senate Democratic leader.

Trump says Gillibrand "would come to my office "begging" for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them)."

Gillibrand told CNN on Monday that the allegations of sexual misconduct are credible and numerous and that Trump should resign.

Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national (hash)MeToo spotlight is turning back to the president and his past conduct.