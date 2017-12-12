Senate race today to decide if Republicans will keep two-vote majority

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) --



Polls have opened across Alabama in the state's closely watched U.S. Senate election, which has drawn national attention.



Voting places opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 7 p.m.



Cool temperatures were common across Alabama shortly before voting began and the state is expected to see dry weather all day during Tuesday's voting.



Republican Roy Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.



Multiple women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct with teen girls when he was in his 30s. Moore is now 70 and denies the charges.

