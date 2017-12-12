Senate race today to decide if Republicans will keep two-vote ma - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Senate race today to decide if Republicans will keep two-vote majority

Posted: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) --
   
Polls have opened across Alabama in the state's closely watched U.S. Senate election, which has drawn national attention.
   
Voting places opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 7 p.m.
   
Cool temperatures were common across Alabama shortly before voting began and the state is expected to see dry weather all day during Tuesday's voting.
   
Republican Roy Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.
   
Multiple women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct with teen girls when he was in his 30s. Moore is now 70 and denies the charges.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.