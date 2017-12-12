State official says Iowa's revenue could mean mid-year cuts - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

State official says Iowa's revenue could mean mid-year cuts

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A key state official says mid-year reductions are possible next session because Iowa's revenue growth for the current budget year remains below initial projections.

Department of Management Director David Roederer said Monday the state's roughly $7.2 billion budget could be reduced between about $45 million and $90 million when lawmakers return in 2018.

Roederer's comments came after a three-person panel known as the Revenue Estimating Conference presented its latest budget forecast. The panelists indicated Iowa's economy continues to grow but at a slower rate.

Roederer says Gov. Kim Reynolds will have different options in addressing the expected shortfall, including cuts to department budgets. Previous sluggish growth led lawmakers to reduce agency budgets and borrow from reserves.

Reynolds is expected to present budget recommendations in January.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.