Tanker truck crash causes leak of 1,500 gallons of ethanol

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (AP) -- The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says a tanker truck rollover crash caused about 1,500 gallons of ethanol to leak from the truck's tanker.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Monday near Epworth.

Investigators say the 54-year-old driver was traveling east on Old Highway Road when he lost control while rounding a curve, causing the tanker to roll over.

Epworth Firefighters built a containment dike in a field to keep the ethanol from entering any waterways, and the sheriff's office called in a hazmat crew from Ankeny.

The truck driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

