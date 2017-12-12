Man stops to help, ends up getting robbed - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man stops to help, ends up getting robbed

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man who stopped to help what he thought was a stranded motorist in eastern Iowa ended up getting robbed.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 23-year-old William Grimm was traveling on U.S. Highway 218 around 8 p.m. Friday when he stopped near an exit to assist a man with a green Pontiac Grand Am.
Authorities say the Pontiac driver pointed a handgun at Grimm and took his wallet and cash, then drove off in the Pontiac. No injuries were reported.
Authorities say they haven't made any arrests.
 

