Holiday shipping deadlines

The holidays are quickly approaching, and many people are going to be doing some last minute shopping,

Today, many people online shop and shipping is a factor when you receive your gifts. Also, many people ship gifts to those who live farther away.

CNN did a check with United States Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx on deadlines for shipping items, to guarantee delivery by Christmas. The USPS is saying to get your packages to the post office by Thursday, that is if you are going with standard ground delivery. FedEx has a deadline for standard shipping, those packages must be sent by Friday. UPS is giving you a little more time, Monday is the deadline for their three day select.

If you still need to shop, the carriers will still be delivering, but it will cost you more. FedEx will give you until the 21st, where the USPS and UPS will give you until Friday the 22nd, for guaranteed Christmas delivery.