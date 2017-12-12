Two people convicted of murder attack two officers

Authorities say two men recently convicted of murder in high-profile cases were among inmates who attacked two officers at the Des Moines County Correctional Center in Burlington, seriously injuring one.

The Des Moines County Sheriff's Office tells the Des Moines Register that 23-year-old Jorge Sanders-Galvez, convicted last month of first-degree murder in the killing of a gender-fluid Burlington teen, and 24-year-old Earl Booth-Harris, convicted of killing a Burlington man, attacked a guard Sunday.

Des Moines County Sheriff's Lt. Brett Grimshaw says two sheriff's officers were looking for homemade alcohol when a male deputy was attacked. His female partner tried to intervene, but was held back by another inmate.

Responding officers were able to pull the injured deputies from the cell. The female officer was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The male officer was hospitalized with severe injuries. Their names have not been released