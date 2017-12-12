Woman killed by dog - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman killed by dog

Posted: Updated:
ALSIP, III (AP) -

Authorities say a 77-year-old woman has died after being mauled by a dog in the backyard of her suburban Chicago home.

Police say the dog was a pet at the home in Alsip where the attack happened Monday afternoon. Police say in a statement that the dog, which was described as a pit bull, "acted aggressive" toward officers after they responded and was killed.

The woman's name wasn't immediately released. According to police, there had been no prior complaints to them about the dog.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.