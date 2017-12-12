Part of I-380 back open after crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Part of I-380 back open after crash

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Part of I-380 in Cedar Rapids is back open, after a crash brought traffic down to one lane.

The Iowa DOT says the crash happened late Monday night. Our KWWL crew near the scene say it appears one car was involved in the crash.

Video also appears to show crews loading one person into an ambulance.

