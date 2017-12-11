Report: Jacob Park to transfer from Iowa State - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Report: Jacob Park to transfer from Iowa State

Posted: Updated:

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.
AMES (KWWL) -

Jacob Park appears to have played his final snap at Iowa State. The junior quarterback told Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register that he plans on transferring from the school.

Park who has been on a leave of absence due to "personal issues" said he failed a drug test for marijuana in early October and faced a one game suspension. He has not returned to the team since.

Park passed for 1,181 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions in four games this season. Senior walk-on Kyle Kempt took the job during Park's ansence.

“Our football staff and administration has been proactive in helping Jacob improve academically, athletically and socially during his leave of absence from the team,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement on Monday night. “If he feels it is in his best interest to transfer to another school, we will support his decision and help him in the process.”

