Fire forces family from Cedar Rapids home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fire forces family from Cedar Rapids home

Posted: Updated:
Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
Connect
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids say they were able to quickly put out a fire inside a mobile home tonight, but the family living inside will now need to stay out.

Crews were called to the home in the 200 block of Mitchell Street Southwest around 6:10 p.m. Monday, where they saw heavy smoke coming out of the home's door. Everyone was already out of the house by the time the firefighters arrived. Crews knocked the fire out quickly after entering the home, and then needed to cut a vent hole in the roof for smoke to make its way out.

The family displaced by the fire is being helped by the American Red Cross tonight.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the fire is still under investigation, and say a "moderate" amount of damage was done. They say the fire started when the family was away from the home.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.