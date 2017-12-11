Fire forces family from Cedar Rapids home

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids say they were able to quickly put out a fire inside a mobile home tonight, but the family living inside will now need to stay out.

Crews were called to the home in the 200 block of Mitchell Street Southwest around 6:10 p.m. Monday, where they saw heavy smoke coming out of the home's door. Everyone was already out of the house by the time the firefighters arrived. Crews knocked the fire out quickly after entering the home, and then needed to cut a vent hole in the roof for smoke to make its way out.

The family displaced by the fire is being helped by the American Red Cross tonight.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the fire is still under investigation, and say a "moderate" amount of damage was done. They say the fire started when the family was away from the home.