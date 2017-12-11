Iowa Baseball shows off its holiday spirit in the off-season

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

It might be the off-season for the University of Iowa's baseball team but that's not stopping the Hawkeyes from joining in on some holiday spirit.

Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, the home of Iowa baseball, is currently decked out in lights.

Nick Ungs, Director of Baseball Operations, said he got the idea one night after seeing something done similarly at another field. That's when he sent a message to Jake Stone, the team's head student manager, to help execute the plan.

"We were out here a couple days this week. We bought some lights, did some measurements and put this whole thing together," Stone said.

Stone and other team managers wrapped lights on the outline the baseball diamond and the tiger hawk below home base.

"It wasn't too difficult. We were out here just with tape and some lights. The worst part about it was some of the lights kept burning out and plugging in too many at one time," he said.

Stone said he enjoys the view so much of the field that he often spends time studying in the press box at night.

Already, the team is looking to start some buzz ahead of the new season.

"Just creating some buzz in the off season about the returning Big Ten champs. Getting excited for the season. We start in 66 days," Stone said.

This is the first year Banks Field has been decorated in the holiday spirit. The team says they're already thinking about how they can expand it further next year.

The Hawkeyes opens their season against Toledo in the Diamond 9 Sunshine State Classic Series on February, 16, in Kissimmee, Florida.