Two students found unconscious after reportedly taking Xanax pills

Two students were found unconscious in an area high school after they each reportedly took a Xanax pill.

It happened on Nov. 30, around noon that day. An emergency medical call was made to Liberty High School in North Liberty after a student was reportedly unconscious. North Liberty Police Chief Diane Venenga said the student was 15-years-old and was able to regain consciousness. The individual was treated by paramedics before they were picked up by parents.

While still at the high school, a second 15-year-old was found unconscious. Paramedics assisted the student, who regained consciousness, and then was also picked up by parents.

Venenga said both students admitted that they took a Xanax pill that that they bought from another person.

Police have charged another minor for distributing a controlled substance.